Home Cities Bengaluru

Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal in Bengaluru to be complete by March 2020?

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi also warned officials of serious consequences if the revised deadline was not met.

Published: 28th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi inspected various works at Baiyappanahalli railway station, on Tuesday

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi inspected various works at Baiyappanahalli railway station, on Tuesday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Tuesday fixed a deadline of March 31, 2020 to complete the third coaching terminal at Baiyappanahalli.

The minister also warned officials of serious consequences if the revised deadline was not met. Speaking to media persons and railway officials after conducting an inspection of the Rs 192-crore terminal and a Rail Over Bridge at Baiyappanahalli on Tuesday, Angadi expressed his disappointment over the non-completion of the project. “It was supposed to be in place two years ago,” he said. 

Reiterating that delays have been taking place regularly, the minister said, “This is a very serious matter. Bengaluru is infamous in the world for its traffic congestion.”When the terminal is ready, both KSR and Yesvantpur railway stations will be decongested and more trains can be introduced from Baiyappanahalli.

Officials pulled up much to the embarrassment of top railway officials seated on the dais, an irate minister repeatedly told railway officials, “If you do not want to work in Karnataka, get transferred and go elsewhere.” He called upon officials to work day and night and complete the terminal. Angadi also directed MP PC Mohan to co-ordinate on a daily basis with railway officials and give him daily updates about the project’s progress. He assured improvement of facilities at Banaswadi railway station.  

In a nutshell

  • Sanctioned in 2015-2016 rail budget
  • Phase I and II now merged as a single project
  • New deadline: March 31, 2020 
  • Cost: Rs 192.58 crore (Rs 40 crore of this for passenger amenities) 
Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Angadi Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp