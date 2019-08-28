Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal in Bengaluru to be complete by March 2020?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Tuesday fixed a deadline of March 31, 2020 to complete the third coaching terminal at Baiyappanahalli.

The minister also warned officials of serious consequences if the revised deadline was not met. Speaking to media persons and railway officials after conducting an inspection of the Rs 192-crore terminal and a Rail Over Bridge at Baiyappanahalli on Tuesday, Angadi expressed his disappointment over the non-completion of the project. “It was supposed to be in place two years ago,” he said.

Reiterating that delays have been taking place regularly, the minister said, “This is a very serious matter. Bengaluru is infamous in the world for its traffic congestion.”When the terminal is ready, both KSR and Yesvantpur railway stations will be decongested and more trains can be introduced from Baiyappanahalli.

Officials pulled up much to the embarrassment of top railway officials seated on the dais, an irate minister repeatedly told railway officials, “If you do not want to work in Karnataka, get transferred and go elsewhere.” He called upon officials to work day and night and complete the terminal. Angadi also directed MP PC Mohan to co-ordinate on a daily basis with railway officials and give him daily updates about the project’s progress. He assured improvement of facilities at Banaswadi railway station.

