Complete ban on plastic in Bengaluru still a distant dream

BENGALURU: There is still a long way to go for a total ban on plastic to be implemented. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) too have been able to do barely anything to check plastic use.

Now, following severe criticism from the public, the two departments are urging the chief minister to take strict action to implement the ban effectively. For instance, it has been a year since the state government banned plastic use in government buildings, but people still continue to use plastic bottles among other things.

In August 2018, state Environment, Forest and Ecology Department and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, assessed the usage of plastic bottles in Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and public functions organised by the government. It was found that at least two crore bottles were collected in a year. Following this, the departments had proposed that plastic bottles be banned in government offices. The state government imposed the ban in September 2018, but unfortunately, that has been of little or no use.

A senior BBMP official said, “The circular had said to use tumblers instead of bottles and install water purifiers. But in the name of personal hygiene, plastic bottles have made a comeback. In fact, many politicians use plastic bottles and later discard them. This sends a wrong message.”

A BBMP corporator said, “When state-elected representatives cannot implement the orders, and when the CM cannot make bureaucrats fall in line, corporators and BBMP officials cannot be expected to follow rules. The government has failed in setting a fine example.”

However, KSPCB is in no mood for excuses. “We will not let people use plastic bottles. KSPCB will issue guidelines and the state government will be asked to take stern action on erring officials and departments. Action will be taken against offenders. As long as I am here, I will ensure there is a complete plastic ban,” KSPCB chairman K Sudhakar said.

KSPCB will also hold talks with Karnataka Milk Federation and milk unions to find a solution to stop using plastic milk packets. They are contemplating collecting and recycling the packets, along with offering incentives to people returning the sachets.