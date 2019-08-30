Home Cities Bengaluru

Complete ban on plastic in Bengaluru still a distant dream

It has been a year since the state government banned plastic use in government buildings, but people still continue to use plastic bottles among other things.

Published: 30th August 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned

Representational image | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is still a long way to go for a total ban on plastic to be implemented. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) too have been able to do barely anything to check plastic use.

Now, following severe criticism from the public, the two departments are urging the chief minister to take strict action to implement the ban effectively. For instance, it has been a year since the state government banned plastic use in government buildings, but people still continue to use plastic bottles among other things.

In August 2018, state Environment, Forest and Ecology Department and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, assessed the usage of plastic bottles in Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and public functions organised by the government. It was found that at least two crore bottles were collected in a year. Following this, the departments had proposed that plastic bottles be banned in government offices. The state government imposed the ban in September 2018, but unfortunately, that has been of little or no use.

A senior BBMP official said, “The circular had said to use tumblers instead of bottles and install water purifiers. But in the name of personal hygiene, plastic bottles have made a comeback. In fact, many politicians use plastic bottles and later discard them. This sends a wrong message.”

A BBMP corporator said, “When state-elected representatives cannot implement the orders, and when the CM cannot make bureaucrats fall in line, corporators and BBMP officials cannot be expected to follow rules. The government has failed in setting a fine example.”

However, KSPCB is in no mood for excuses. “We will not let people use plastic bottles. KSPCB will issue guidelines and the state government will be asked to take stern action on erring officials and departments. Action will be taken against offenders. As long as I am here, I will ensure there is a complete plastic ban,” KSPCB chairman K Sudhakar said.

KSPCB will also hold talks with Karnataka Milk Federation and milk unions to find a solution to stop using plastic milk packets. They are contemplating collecting and recycling the packets, along with offering incentives to people returning the sachets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bengaluru plastic ban Bengaluru plastic ban failure
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp