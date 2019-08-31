‘Karnataka failed to declare silence zones as per 2000 rules’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that the state government has failed to comply with the directions of the court in relation noise level regulation, the Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the Advocate General to assist the court in the matter.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz said that the state government has failed to declare silence zones as per the rules formed to regulate noise in 2000 itself.

The court issued directions, as noise pollution rules cannot be implemented unless the State government takes the step of notifying silent areas or zones as contemplated under rules. The State should categorise residential, industrial and commercial or silent areas under noise pollution rules.

Therefore, the court said, “Even after 19 years, State has failed to implement the noise rules despite the court issued directions repeatedly. Therefore, it is appropriate to direct the Advocate General to assist the court.”

The state government has maintained silence for 19 years on creating noise-free zones under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The court has also directed the city police to continue surprise checks to keep vigil on pubs in Indiranagar.