Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Karnataka failed to declare silence zones as per 2000 rules’

The court has also directed the city police to continue surprise checks to keep vigil on pubs in Indiranagar.

Published: 31st August 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that the state government has failed to comply with the directions of the court in relation noise level regulation, the Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the Advocate General to assist the court in the matter.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz said that the state government has failed to declare silence zones as per the rules formed to regulate noise in 2000 itself.
The court issued directions, as noise pollution rules cannot be implemented unless the State government takes the step of notifying silent areas or zones as contemplated under rules. The State should categorise residential, industrial and commercial or silent areas under noise pollution rules.

Therefore, the court said, “Even after 19 years, State has failed to implement the noise rules despite the court issued directions repeatedly. Therefore, it is appropriate to direct the Advocate General to assist the court.”

The state government has maintained silence for 19 years on creating noise-free zones under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The court has also directed the city police to continue surprise checks to keep vigil on pubs in Indiranagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp