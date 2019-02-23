Home Cities Bengaluru

15-year-old passenger vehicles to go off roads

Following incidents  of frequent accidents of passenger vehicles such as private buses, the state government wants those that are more than 15 years old, not to carry on business.

Published: 23rd February 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

An average of 153 people are injured daily in 120 accidents across the state on the highways

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following incidents of frequent accidents of passenger vehicles such as private buses, the state government wants those that are more than 15 years old, not to carry on business. Sources in the transport department said that the government has issued a circular, directing RTO officials not to renew permits of passenger vehicles that are 15 years old. “As there were accidents involving both government and private buses that claimed lives of scores of people, the government does not want a repeat of such mishaps due to unfit passenger vehicles,” an official said.

The circular states there is an increasing number of road accidents due to vehicles that are technically weak, and vehicles that are not fit to ply on roads, as safety of passengers is of paramount importance.“While registering passenger vehicles, officials should ensure that the permit is issued only for 15 years from the date of its registration.

For those passenger vehicles which have already been issued permits, it should mention that ‘this permit shall be deemed to be invalid unless the vehicle is replaced by a later model vehicle’. And for those vehicles which are older than 15 years, permit renewal requisition should be rejected until the vehicle is replaced,” the circular stated.

It may be recalled that more than 30 people, mostly schoolchildren, were killed when an 18-year-old private bus fell into the Visvesvaraya canal at Kanaganamaradi village in Mandya district, in November last year. There have been several instances of accidents in which scores of people have died due to bad condition of vehicles. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
accidents bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp