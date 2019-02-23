Home Cities Bengaluru

Hoax bomb threat brews tension at railway stations

Tension gripped railway stations in the city after an unidentified miscreant made a threat call, saying that an explosion would take place at the station premises.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tension gripped railway stations in the city after an unidentified miscreant made a threat call, saying that an explosion would take place at the station premises. The individual who dialled the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) even threatened the police of defusing the explosive before it exploded. 

The bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough search at all railway stations and found that it was a hoax. 
A police officer from City Railway police station said that the caller contacted TMC around 2 am. The staff at the railway control room was alerted and police personnel searched every corner of all the railway stations, since the caller did not specify the station. 

“We took the threat very seriously, following the recent terror attack at Pulwama, and the police officials headed by all railway stations called bomb disposal squads along with dog squads. Coaches and luggage of all passengers were checked thoroughly before they entered the station,” the police officer said.

Since the incident took place late at night there was less panic and the search operation proved it was a hoax call. The police have gathered details of the accused, and efforts are on to nab him.

Hoax bomb threat

