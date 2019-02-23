Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two families get into a fight over a dog

This kicked off a major argument in which the 17-year-old’s father got involved as well.

Published: 23rd February 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two families got into a brawl and attacked each other with wooden logs and bricks, after a Pomeranian dog barked at a three-year-old in Celebrity Layout, Electronics City on February 20. The child’s family alleged that apart from barking, the dog also bit the child on his leg while its owner was on the phone. Both parties have filed complaints against each other. 

Madhu HR, 35, the child’s father, said: “My son had returned from school, and my wife was taking him home while I was going out when I heard him crying loudly. I turned and saw that he had fallen on the road and a dog was barking at him. The dog’s owner, a 17-year-old minor, was busy talking on the phone. On learning that the dog had bitten my son, I scolded the boy for leaving the dog unattended.” He also claimed that instead of apologising, the boy allegedly used filthy language. 

This kicked off a major argument in which the 17-year-old’s father got involved as well. Subsequently, more of the boy’s family members joined in the fight allegedly attacking Madhu and his family with bricks. Meanwhile, Madhu’s brother Manjunath, 29, came to his brother’s rescue but was allegedly attacked too. 

However, the boy and his realtor father Manigandan, 44, had a different story to tell. Manigandan said the dog did not bite the boy, but had only barked at him. The little boy had got scared and fell on the road while running away. He also pointed out that the dog was on a leash. 

“While returning home from work I heard a commotion in front of my apartment and noticed a group of six people attacking my son. When I tried to defend him, they attacked me with flower pots and bricks,” Manigandhan said. An investigating officer said the Electronics City police took a counter-complaint filed by Madhu’s family. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru dog fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp