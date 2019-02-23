Bengaluru: Two families get into a fight over a dog

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two families got into a brawl and attacked each other with wooden logs and bricks, after a Pomeranian dog barked at a three-year-old in Celebrity Layout, Electronics City on February 20. The child’s family alleged that apart from barking, the dog also bit the child on his leg while its owner was on the phone. Both parties have filed complaints against each other.

Madhu HR, 35, the child’s father, said: “My son had returned from school, and my wife was taking him home while I was going out when I heard him crying loudly. I turned and saw that he had fallen on the road and a dog was barking at him. The dog’s owner, a 17-year-old minor, was busy talking on the phone. On learning that the dog had bitten my son, I scolded the boy for leaving the dog unattended.” He also claimed that instead of apologising, the boy allegedly used filthy language.

This kicked off a major argument in which the 17-year-old’s father got involved as well. Subsequently, more of the boy’s family members joined in the fight allegedly attacking Madhu and his family with bricks. Meanwhile, Madhu’s brother Manjunath, 29, came to his brother’s rescue but was allegedly attacked too.

However, the boy and his realtor father Manigandan, 44, had a different story to tell. Manigandan said the dog did not bite the boy, but had only barked at him. The little boy had got scared and fell on the road while running away. He also pointed out that the dog was on a leash.

“While returning home from work I heard a commotion in front of my apartment and noticed a group of six people attacking my son. When I tried to defend him, they attacked me with flower pots and bricks,” Manigandhan said. An investigating officer said the Electronics City police took a counter-complaint filed by Madhu’s family.