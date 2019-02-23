Vande Bharat to Chennai, Hyderabad and Mangaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that they are planning to operate Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high speed train, from Bengaluru to Chennai, Hyderabad and Mangaluru in coming days. Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Goyal had flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Varanasi. “Another 30 such trains will be introduced over the next few months. The tendering process has been initiated. We are planning to operate a few trains from Bengaluru to different places,’’ he added.

The Union Minister further added that Vande Bharat Express has been designed by Indian engineers and it is an indigenous train. “We have not brought technology from outside. Some senior leaders are, however, making fun of our engineers who have done a commendable job,’’ he said.