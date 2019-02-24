Home Cities Bengaluru

IndiGo bus hits Air India ​employee at Bengaluru airport's tarmac

Contractual employee Shiv Shankar suffered serious injuries in the incident, including a lumbar fracture.

Kempegowda International Airpor in Bengaluru (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An IndiGo shuttle bus at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) ferrying passengers to a Delhi-bound flight, hit a staffer working for a sister concern of Air India on Saturday evening, injuring him seriously. 

The incident took place around 6pm, when passengers were being taken to board the IndiGo 6E 2808, which was to leave at 6.55 pm, said an official source. 

The injured, Shiv Shankar, works as technician on contract basis for Air India Engineering Services (AIES) Ltd. 

According to a source, “The AIES staffer was hit by the bus on the tarmac, and dragged for a small distance. The bus stopped and he was immediately taken to hospital and is out of danger. However, he suffered a major fracture of the vertebrae, and sustained a few minor injuries.” 
Another source said, “The CT scan and other tests don’t show any impact on the head.”   

A press statement by IndiGo confirmed that the incident took place. It said, “No major injuries were caused to the ground staff. ... investigation is currently in progress with full cooperation from IndiGo.”  
The Safety Team of Bangalore International Airport Limited is carrying out an investigation, said an airport source. 

A source from BIAL confirmed that the incident took place, though BIAL did not release a statement about it.

