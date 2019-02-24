Home Cities Bengaluru

Inferno rages for two hours, reduces 318 cars to cinders

The fire that gutted 318 cars at Aero India on Saturday, resulted in total chaos at the airbase, which was full of visitors who panicked on learning that their cars could have caught fire.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

PICS : PANDARINATH B, Sriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The fire that gutted 318 cars at Aero India on Saturday, resulted in total chaos at the airbase, which was full of visitors who panicked on learning that their cars could have caught fire. As a huge plume of smoke rose and enveloped the airfield, the fear in the eyes of people was palpable.  

A man looks for his passport in his blackened
car |Manju Shettar

Gloom and panic spread as they learnt the location of the fire. Adding to the fear were WhatsApp messages flying around. Despite paying up to `1800 for a ticket, many opted to leave the show midway to check if their vehicles were safe. Even those who had parked their vehicles in different parking lots rushed to reassure themselves.

Shashi Kumar and his extended  family were watching the afternoon display, which began at 2pm. “We heard an announcement during the event that there was a minor grass fire in the public parking area, and rushed to check on our vehicle.”  The crowd, both at the Static Display Area and the Air Display Viewing Area, left well before the show ended by 5pm.  

Security staffers blocked many routes to avoid any rush of people, though the parking lot was a long walk away. The main entrance into the venue, from Gates 2A and 2B, were also blocked as the lanes were reserved for fire and emergency service vehicles. With no immediate news on the cause of the smoke, many security staffers were also flummoxed, and theories abounded as to the possible causes.

raging fire

11:55am 
Fire breaks out at parking area near Gate 5 
12.10pm 
Thick smoke starts enveloping air base; Visitors and passersby suspect it is another aircrash 
12.25pm Blaze spreads, 10 cars catch fire 
12.30pm 
Panic as fire engulfs more vehicles 
12.45pm 
Fire officials find about 30 cars burning
1.30pm 
About 300 vehicles ablaze, more than 30 fire tenders rushed to the spot; Over 300 fire personnel at work 
2.15pm 
Fire doused 
2.30pm 
Police officials open helpdesk to register burnt vehicles, owners queue up to share details
2.45pm
Senior 
police, fire officials inspect 
the spot 

STEPS TAKEN
The state govt has requested the Centre to ask insurance companies to take a lenient view with regard to the ‘fire’ clause in the claims.
Alternative parking area has been identified for the show on Sunday.

