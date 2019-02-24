Home Cities Bengaluru

Insurance claims cell to help car owners losing vehicle in fire at Aero India show

Car owners who lost their vehicles in the fire accident on Saturday will have their insurance claims expedited, provided they have paid their insurance premiums till date.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

A car gutted in the fire

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Car owners who lost their vehicles in the fire accident on Saturday will have their insurance claims expedited, provided they have paid their insurance premiums till date. The Ministry of Defence has requested the Department of Financial Services (DFS) to open a special insurance claims cell to facilitate speedy claims for affected people. Some private insurance companies had also opened a cell at the venue to help distressed owners. 

Lakshman, Senior Divisional Manager, United Insurance India, said, “Not all owners may have taken insurance from one company. If the claims are handled systematically, owners can get the eligible insurance amount within seven to ten days, and the amount will be the same as what they had opted for in the insurance policy.”

To help those who lost their vehicles source these documents, the Transport Department has opened a centre to assist people in procuring duplicate documents, like driving licences and vehicle registration certificates. 

The centre is functioning at RTO Yelahanka. 
For assistance, call: 080-29729908/29729909; 9449864050
What owners should do
Take photograph of their charred car
Register FIR at the police station concerned 
Based on complaint copy, approach insurance agent
Insurance policy copy will be shared
Take this to RTO to get RC and other documents 

Comments

