Home Cities Bengaluru

Aero India 2019: More than 20 cars saved by volunteers

Fire and emergency services staff, teamed up with a group of volunteers managed to push more than 20 cars away from the raging fire on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Dileep and a few others broke open windows and pushed the cars to a safer area

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Fire and emergency services staff, teamed up with a group of volunteers managed to push more than 20 cars away from the raging fire on Saturday afternoon.

AERO INDIA FIRE: CLICK HERE TO READ PHOTO STORY

Dileep, a taxi driver, was at the venue and was sitting inside his car when he sensed a burning smell. “I came out to see what had happened and noticed the fire. I realised it was spreading very fast,” Dileep said.

He immediately started shouting to draw the attention of the crowd and warn them. “Some people came and we broke open the windows of more than 20 cars and pushed them towards a safe area before the fire engulfed them. We disengaged the handbrake and pushed the vehicles while the fire department staff doused burning vehicles near us with water from their cannons,” he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aero India fire Aero India tragedy Aero India 2019 Indian Air Force Yelahanka Air Force Station Aero India volunteers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp