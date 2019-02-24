Aero India 2019: More than 20 cars saved by volunteers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fire and emergency services staff, teamed up with a group of volunteers managed to push more than 20 cars away from the raging fire on Saturday afternoon.

Dileep, a taxi driver, was at the venue and was sitting inside his car when he sensed a burning smell. “I came out to see what had happened and noticed the fire. I realised it was spreading very fast,” Dileep said.

He immediately started shouting to draw the attention of the crowd and warn them. “Some people came and we broke open the windows of more than 20 cars and pushed them towards a safe area before the fire engulfed them. We disengaged the handbrake and pushed the vehicles while the fire department staff doused burning vehicles near us with water from their cannons,” he said.