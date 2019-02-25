Home Cities Bengaluru

18 to 108 stations: Community policing  sees six-fold expansion across Bengaluru

According to a spokesperson from Janaagraha, this makes Bengaluru the first major city in India to have a city-wide community policing programme.

Published: 25th February 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

The expansion was announced at a community policing event that took place at the police headquarters on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the success of city NGO Janaagraha’s community policing initiative with the Bengaluru City Police (BCP), the latter is now scaling the programme to all 108 police stations, in order to improve safety and build trust between police and neighbourhood communities.  According to a spokesperson from Janaagraha, this makes Bengaluru the first major city in India to have a city-wide community policing programme. In December last year, the NGO had proposed the inclusion of the  initiative in the Karnataka Police Act. It currently runs with the help of volunteers, who are called Area Suraksha Mitras (ASM), and coordinate with 18 police stations. A community policing event was held yesterday on Friday at the Police Headquarters.

Dr ST Ramesh, former DG-IGP, Karnataka, delivered a centralised training programme to all Community Liaison Officers (CLO), who are expected to train their staff and the ASMs in their station’s area on community policing. They will recruit around 30 ASMs, who along with beat officers will support them in implementing the programme. They are expected to organise outreach programs in neighbourhoods, such as door-to-door awareness, beat-level awareness in public spaces, organised awareness in institutions and blood donation camps, marathons and so on. 

A Jana Suraksha Samiti will be constituted in each police station area comprising the CLO, beat officer and all ASMs of the area, and is expected to meet once every month to discuss neighbourhood issues. “Eventually, the initiative will become their project, with the CLOs selecting ASMs from among the residents. ASMs function as the eyes and ears of the police, and raise awareness among residents to reduce crimes in the locality,” said Mahalakshmi B, associate manager of digital marketing at Janaagraha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp