Matter of PRIDE: Gay autobiography finds acceptance in namma Bengaluru bookstores

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple of days ago, Sharif Rangnekar received news no author would like to know about – that some bookstores across India were refusing to display his latest book at their outlets. Titled Straight To Normal, the book was released in January this year and is one of the few, if not the first, gay autobiographies written by an Indian writer. Rangnekar, who recently launched his book, spoke to CE about the 28-day journey of writing the book and the unexpected rejection it faced.

The issue occurred mainly in Delhi, but according to the author, Bengaluru was nowhere close to exhibiting the same reaction. “Most of the stores I visited here didn’t have a problem openly displaying the book,” says the 50-year-old communications consultant, adding that the publishing house is currently in talks with the reluctant bookstores.

The 232-page book was written between September 29 and October 27, wherein Rangnekar would spend at least four hours a day at his writing desk. Having a pre-planned structure helped the author submit the manuscript well before his deadline, but recalling events from his life wasn’t a smooth process. Revisiting his father and brother’s demises was difficult, he says, adding, “It also brought back memories of a relationship that ended because my partner wasn’t out yet, fearing that he be thrown out of his house.”

The book follows a linear narrative that leads up to events from his life today, with as latest as those taking place in December 2018. This isn’t the first time he tried writing the book as he attempted to do so in 2013, under the pseudonym of Bharat I Sharma. The same year, however, his brother was diagnosed with cancer and Rangnekar with depression, and the journey over the next five years helped the author accept his identity more openly, eventually leading to him penning the book under his own name.

“I had also quit my corporate job, which helped me feel free in embracing my identity. Then there was a storm about the 2013 judgement that criminalised homosexuality. I had also worked on a song titled Head Held High, which is regarded as the first Indian dedication to the LGBTQIA+ community. Writing and music helped me deal with my angst, which is when I chose to finally use my name on the book’s cover,” he reveals.

Born towards the end of September, Rangnekar considers the September 6 judgement – when the Supreme Court overturned Section 377 – as an early birthday present. “My mother urged me to write the book again that day and I did just that,” he says. The most striking part of the judgement for Rangnekar was the apology issued to the community and how it aided more and more members in finally coming out of the closet. “Some influential journals have been established and some political parties are also reaching out and trying to help the community,” he says.

Once the manuscript was completed, the author found himself feeling angry and struggled with making sense of life, now that the submission was made. His voice gets heavy when he recalls how an acquaintance who read the book told him that his words might be able to save a life someday. For now, Rangnekar just plans to push this book and genre further. Unlike Amazon USA, he says the Indian platform doesn’t even have LGBTQIA+ as a genre, and he would like to see the genre become more sustainable in India. “Another friend pointed out that now that everything was out there, this meant it would be a new chapter in my life. I’m still planning this new phase,” he says with a smile.