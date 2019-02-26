RWAs in city concerned about return of flexes

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Friday gave the BBMP 10 additional days to finalise the draft of the outdoor signage and public messaging bylaws 2018. During the hearing of a PIL seeking removal of flexes and hoardings, the Palike told the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy that it would submit the draft to the government in 10 days. They could not do so earlier since the corporation was busy with budget council meetings.

Meanwhile, the police have registered four FIRs between February 8 and 19 for alleged violation of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act 1981. One of the FIRs is against the BBMP for putting up an advertisement on Race Course Road.

Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) have stated their opposition against BBMP wanting to seek permission from the HC for putting up hoardings during elections.

“Bengaluru is looking cleaner without flex boards. Though the flexes were removed, the mountings have not been brought down. It is their clear intention to start the business again,” said Chitra Venkatesh, secretary, Kumara Park West.

Indira Arun, RWA of Bangalore East , said it is not necessary to bring back flexes. “The ban on plastic needs to be enforced more strictly at this juncture,” she said.