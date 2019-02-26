Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman accuses Flipkart delivery boy of misbehaviour

The woman alleged that when she took a few products from the salesman and asked him to bring the rest two days later, he got angry and misbehaved with her. 

Published: 26th February 2019 06:24 AM

Flipkart (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A woman accused a Flipkart delivery man of manhandling and misbehaving with her when he went to deliver some products at her residence in HSR Layout. The woman alleged that when she took a few products from the salesman and asked him to bring the rest two days later, he got angry and misbehaved with her. 

Sandhya (name changed), filed a complaint with HSR Layout police against the delivery man Gagan KR, 23. Her complaint stated that on February 13, she had placed an order for 15 products, including dress materials and mobile phone covers. On February 20, around 3.40pm, Gagan came to her house to deliver the products. She said she received four products and asked him to get the remaining 11 after two days. 

Gagan got into an argument with her and asked her to take all the 15 products right then. As tempers rose, Gagan allegedly misbehaved with her, pushed her to the floor and insulted her, says Sandhya’s complaint. 
An investigating officer said the argument was over a financial matter, so she asked the delivery man to return after two days, and that she had not cancelled the order. Police took up a case against Gagan. Sandhya refused to comment on the controversy.

