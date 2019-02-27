Over 3 lakh B-Khata properties in Bengaluru to get A-Khatas soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE BBMP has cleared the decks for conversion of all B-Khata sites to A-Khata sites. This comes as a relief to about 3.80 lakh property owners. The government issued a notification in this regard recently which was signed by the Palike commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Tuesday.

Property owners who want to convert their sites will have to pay betterment and improvement tax to BBMP, and clear procedures under Akrama-Sakrama. With this, owners can avail bank loans and other civic benefits. They have been given time till 2010 for conversion of the properties.

However, the commissioner will still have to legalise conversion of B Register documents to A Register files, which is expected to take place in a week. According to BBMP, the entire procedure of conversion to A Khatha may take time.

BBMP Chief N Manjunatha Prasad told The New Indian Express, “The notification from the government has come and I have signed it today. But the conversion of all the properties to A Khata may not take place soon, as the property owners have to clear many procedures. It may take some time.”

BBMP will soon increase its revenue generation through property taxes. It all started after the government included seven town municipalities into Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to make it BBMP in 2007.

What it means

3.80 lakh property owners in the city will now be eligible for home loans