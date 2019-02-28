Civic body to rejuvenate 59 lakes at one go at a cost of Rs 348 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will take up work on 59 city lakes in one go.It wants to develop major lakes in the city, such as Marathahalli lake, Hosakerehalli lake, Halagevederahalli lake, Hulimavu lake, Dorekere lake and Abbigere lake among others. Desilting, building walkers’ paths, construction of inlets and other work will be taken up.

The BBMP recently received `348 crore for development of the 59 lakes, out of the total approved amount of `8,000 crore for various development projects, from the state government.The civic body will be provided the sanctioned `348 crore in three phases, with which the BBMP wants to take up the work under

various phases in the next three years.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Manoj Kumar Meena, special commissioner (Projects), BBMP, said, “Although the amount will be released in three phases, we have decided to take up development of all 59 lakes in one go. Instead of taking up the work at only a few lakes on a yearly basis, we can complete the work in one go if we start the work simultaneously,” he said.