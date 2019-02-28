CREDAI realty expo on two weekends in 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) will be hosting the first edition of its annual Realty Expo 2018 and this will be held on two consecutive weekends starting March 2-3.

The venue for this year’s expo is the LaLiT Ashok Bangalore, Kumara Krupa High Grounds, for the first weekend and the RadissonBlu hotel in Marathahalli for the second weekend.

Around 30 real estate developers are expected to participate and seven financial institutions will also be present to assist prospective buyers with loan offers, CREDAI said