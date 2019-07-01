Bengaluru techie ends life after colleague humiliates, harasses her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unable to bear the torture by her colleague, a 24-year-old techie committed suicide at a PG accommodation at Konena Agrahara in Electronics City on Thursday.

The deceased, Rakshitha T, hailed from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. She completed her B.Sc and joined an IT company two years ago. Police said that Rakshitha was in a romantic relationship with her colleague Karthik Srinidhi,(28), and he was allegedly harassing and humiliating her.

This led her to take the extreme step. Preliminary investigation revealed that Srinidhi was seen hanging out with other girls. When Rakshitha questioned him, he started abusing and humiliating her.

Based on a complaint by Thimmayya Shetty, father of Rakshitha, Electronic Citys police filed a case of abetment to suicide. Karthik was arrested and handed over to judicial custody.