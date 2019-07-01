IndiGo server faces technical issues at Bengaluru airport

By PTI

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: IndiGo passengers faced a harrowing time at Bengaluru airport on Monday as the airline's server was down for more than half-an-hour in the morning.

The country's largest airline said the server has been restored and is functioning normally. "Due to some technical reasons, IndiGo server at Bangalore airport was down from 4:29 am to 5:07 am this morning. The server is restored and functioning normally. "We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," an airline spokesperson said in a statement. IndiGo operates more than 1,300 flights daily.