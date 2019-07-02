Over Rs 1,200 crore of GST evasion detected in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With high performance in GST compliance, the Karnataka Central Tax Zone registered a revenue collection of Rs 38,374 crore from taxpayers administered by the Centre for the year 2018-19 (April 2018 to March 2019). The state saw a 23 per cent increase in revenue in 2018-19 when compared with the revenue collected for the corresponding period of last year (July 2017 to March 2018).

The number of taxpayers administered by the Union government stood at 2,86,949 as on March 31, 2019. This is almost triple of the taxpayers base of the erstwhile Indirect Tax regime. The highest tax compliant zone has also booked 475 offence cases in the year 2018-19, which includes evasion of Central Excise, Service Tax and GST. The total amount of evasion detected on account of such evasions is Rs 1,296.83 crore and an amount of Rs 383.30 crore has been realised, said officials.

“The zone has focussed on taxpayer facilitation services. A GST Seva Kendra is located at the zonal headquarters and at every commissionerate level for providing taxpayer assistance. Nodal officers have been appointed at the district level to address GST issues faced by MSMEs and to sensitise about the changes in law and compliance.

“A single refund process and unified cash ledger and e-invoicing of business to business transactions are expected to be rolled out in the coming months which will further reduce the compliance burden and pave way for improved efficiency in tax administration,” said Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Taxes, Bengaluru Zone, DP Nagendra Kumar.