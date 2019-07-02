Home Cities Bengaluru

Over Rs 1,200 crore of GST evasion detected in Karnataka

The highest tax compliant zone has also booked 475 offence cases in the year 2018-19, which includes evasion of Central Excise, Service Tax and GST.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With high performance in GST compliance, the Karnataka Central Tax Zone registered a revenue collection of Rs 38,374 crore from taxpayers administered by the Centre for the year 2018-19 (April 2018 to March 2019). The state saw a 23 per cent increase in revenue in 2018-19 when compared with the revenue collected for the corresponding period of last year (July 2017 to March 2018). 

The number of taxpayers administered by the Union government stood at 2,86,949 as on March 31, 2019. This is almost triple of the taxpayers base of the erstwhile Indirect Tax regime. The highest tax compliant zone has also booked 475 offence cases in the year 2018-19, which includes evasion of Central Excise, Service Tax and GST. The total amount of evasion detected on account of such evasions is Rs 1,296.83 crore and an amount of Rs 383.30 crore has been realised, said officials.

“The zone has focussed on taxpayer facilitation services. A GST Seva Kendra is located at the zonal headquarters and at every commissionerate level for providing taxpayer assistance. Nodal officers have been appointed at the district level to address GST issues faced by MSMEs and to sensitise about the changes in law and compliance.

“A single refund process and unified cash ledger and e-invoicing of business to business transactions are expected to be rolled out in the coming months which will further reduce the compliance burden and pave way for improved efficiency in tax administration,” said Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Taxes, Bengaluru Zone, DP Nagendra Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST evasion Karnataka GST compliance Income Tax Central Excise tax evasion
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp