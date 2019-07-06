Bengaluru fraudsters try to deposit Rs 1.9 crore they got using fake cheque, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men, who went to a private bank in Nelamangala to deposit Rs 1.90 crore, were arrested after the bank manager, who grew suspicious about them, alerted the police.

Questioning revealed that they had managed to withdraw Rs 3.95 crore belonging to an NGO by creating a fake cheque, police said. The arrested are Parikshit Naidu, an automobile shop employee, Rangaswamy, who runs a garage, and Guru, who works in a private firm. All hail from Davanagere.

They went to ICICI Bank in Nelamangala Town on Thursday evening. As they came in an unregistered luxury car to deposit the Rs 1.90 crore into their accounts, the manager grew suspicious and alerted Nelamangala Town police. Police rushed to the spot and detained the three. When questioned, they admitted that they had withdrawn cash Rs 3.95 crore belonging to an NGO from ICICI Bank’s branch falling under Ramamurthy Nagar police station, on Wednesday. They allegedly said that they had created a fake cheque in the name of the NGO.

They had also managed to get the registered mobile number attached to the bank account and when the bank staff contacted the number before clearing the cheque, one of them had approved the same. They were produced before a court on Friday and taken into police custody.

“They revealed they acted at the behest of someone else and were promised a commission. Of the withdrawn amount, Rs 1.90 crore has been recovered, while they have already transferred Rs 70 lakh to various bank accounts. We are questioning them about others involved in the crime,” police said.