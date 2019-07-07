5 men held for illegal sand mining, 2 escape

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Rural police on Saturday arrested five men, including two drivers, when they were involved in mining sand illegally at Nelamangala.However, two of the labourers managed to escape during the raid conducted by a special team.

The arrested have been identified prime accused Ramanna, excavator operator Kumar, truck drivers Arun and Venkatesh, and realtor Prasanna. All are residents of Srinivasapura.

A senior police officer said following a tip-off, a special team went to Srinivasapura lake and seized two excavators and a truck loaded with sand. Ramanna is involved in sand transportation and he had hired the drivers to transport the sand to Tumakuru and Kunigal. All of them have been remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, during interrogation, the accused confessed that they were into sand transportation for four months and used to mine sand late at night.It is said that the villagers had complained to the gram panchayat members, but they did not act against the gang.