Home Cities Bengaluru

Will Bengaluru face Chennai-like water crisis? Monsoon has the answer

With little or no rainfall this monsoon season, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will start rationing water supply to the city.

Published: 07th July 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Reservoirs in KRS and KAbini have gone dry

Reservoirs in KRS and KAbini have gone dry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a little or no rainfall in the catchment areas of KRS reservoirs this monsoon season, Bengalureans could be left dry and thirsty. This being the case, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB ) will start rationing water supply to the City from August.

BWSSB Chairman, Tushar Girinath told The New Sunday Express that the situation (low water levels in reservoirs) is true and alarming. There has been little or no rain in the catchment areas. “If the water level in KRS reservoir does not improve, the BWSSB will have no choice but to start rationing water supply. No concrete decision has been taken so far. We are watching the situation closely and discussing the matter with the government also,” he said.

Every day 1450 mld water is supplied to Bengaluru city, 70 per cent of which is from KRS and the rest from Kabini (which also fluctuates depending on water upstream), said a BWSSB official. There are also 10,000 borewells under BWSSB limits, which are being used by people to draw water, of which 1,000 are defunct. Also water through 63 tankers is being supplied to areas where there is no BWSSB pipelines.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also on Saturday expressed his concern on the water crises and said that the water level in KRS reservoir is just 80 feet and if there is no adequate rainfall by July end, then it will be difficult to meet Bengaluru’s water demand. He said that the detailed project report to draw water from Sharavathi and Linganamikki are also being prepared.

Parameshwara, who is also the Bengaluru in-charge minister spoke to media on the sidelines of the 33rd death anniversary of Babu Jagajeevanarao’s observations at Vidhana Soudha. He said that if there is no rain there will be severe water crises. A few days back, Parameshwara had said the government was thinking of banning new apartment constructions for the next five years, untill the water crises in the City improved.

BWSSB and Irrigation Department are holding meetings on how to mitigate water crises. BWSSB is also in constant touch with India Meteorological Department and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Authority officials to know the rainfall pattern. Though IMD has forecast 96 per cent rain for the state in the month of July, government officials are sceptical.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Water Crisis Chennai water crisis Bengaluru water woes Bengaluru groundwater Bengaluru water supply Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp