Residents of Madikeri’s sensitive areas prefer to stay put

The hills surrounding Chamundeshwari Nagar and Indira Nagar in Madikeri town still bear some scars of last year’s landslides.

MADIKERI: The hills surrounding Chamundeshwari Nagar and Indira Nagar in Madikeri town still bear some scars of last year’s landslides. They are now plastered with blue tarpaulins that may be the last hope for many who reside in these sensitive areas despite rains.

Raja, a resident of Chamundeshwari Nagar, who is a local building contractor, stays in a small house with his parents, wife and two kids. His house has an asbestos roof and the walls of the house are soaked with water.

However, his house is located on a sensitive spot where the land has slid both at the front of his house and behind his house. When asked if he was scared for his life, Raja says, “Nothing will happen to my house. I have tarpauled it from all sides. It survived last year’s rains and it will survive this year too.” While Raja received a compensation of Rs 50,000 it was neither sufficient for the repair, nor could neither fetch him a rented house. 

While district administration has taken necessary precautions and has warned through notices regarding unsafe places, last year’s disaster seems to have made people resilient. Ranjith, a resident of Madikeri said, “All family members take turns and stay awake during the night to observe the rain and alert the family in case of an emergency. Last year’s disaster has taught us survival skills.” 

Madikeri landslide
