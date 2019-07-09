Home Cities Bengaluru

Speeding cab rams truck on KIA Road, kills and injures 2

A retired army man and a cab driver were killed and two others were injured when their speeding cab rammed into a truck on Airport Road near Sadahalli Toll Gate on Monday morning. 

Published: 09th July 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A retired army man and a cab driver were killed and two others were injured when their speeding cab rammed into a truck on Airport Road near Sadahalli Toll Gate on Monday morning. The deceased are Dorje (69) and the cab driver Suneel (29). The injured are Tashi Wangmo (69) and her husband Wangchuk Rapten (71). Dorje and Rapten are retired army personnel.

The police said that the incident occurred at 7.30am as Dorje’s family was on the way to the airport to go to Uttarakhand. They had hired the cab from Byalakuppe in Madikeri. Dorje was sitting in front next to Suneel. As they were passing Sadahalli gate, the truck’s driver slowed down suddenly as the signal changed. Suneel, who was overspeeding, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the truck.

Dorji was killed on the spot and Suneel succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital. The couple, who were severely injured in the accident, are recovering in a hospital in Byatarayanapura. It was said that onlookers began recording the accident on their phone instead of coming to the help of the victims.  Chikkajala police have filed a case of negligence against Suneel for reckless driving and have attributed the accident to overspeeding, a police officer said.

Narayana Swamy, an eye witness said, “Passersby who were present on the site did not bother to shift the victims in private vehicles immediately. They waited till the ambulance reached the spot and were recording the incident on their mobile phones. Meanwhile, traffic police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd’.Jordon, Dorje’s relative said, “The trio were going to Deharadun. They had visited the monastery in Bylakuppe a few days ago and left Madikeri late at night to reach the airport.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru road accident road safety
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp