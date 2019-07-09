Speeding cab rams truck on KIA Road, kills and injures 2

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A retired army man and a cab driver were killed and two others were injured when their speeding cab rammed into a truck on Airport Road near Sadahalli Toll Gate on Monday morning. The deceased are Dorje (69) and the cab driver Suneel (29). The injured are Tashi Wangmo (69) and her husband Wangchuk Rapten (71). Dorje and Rapten are retired army personnel.

The police said that the incident occurred at 7.30am as Dorje’s family was on the way to the airport to go to Uttarakhand. They had hired the cab from Byalakuppe in Madikeri. Dorje was sitting in front next to Suneel. As they were passing Sadahalli gate, the truck’s driver slowed down suddenly as the signal changed. Suneel, who was overspeeding, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the truck.

Dorji was killed on the spot and Suneel succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital. The couple, who were severely injured in the accident, are recovering in a hospital in Byatarayanapura. It was said that onlookers began recording the accident on their phone instead of coming to the help of the victims. Chikkajala police have filed a case of negligence against Suneel for reckless driving and have attributed the accident to overspeeding, a police officer said.

Narayana Swamy, an eye witness said, “Passersby who were present on the site did not bother to shift the victims in private vehicles immediately. They waited till the ambulance reached the spot and were recording the incident on their mobile phones. Meanwhile, traffic police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd’.Jordon, Dorje’s relative said, “The trio were going to Deharadun. They had visited the monastery in Bylakuppe a few days ago and left Madikeri late at night to reach the airport.”