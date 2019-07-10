Efforts to rejuvenate Bellandur lake begin

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bellandur and Varthur lakes, infamous for frothing and fire, may become clean soon. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has finally commenced rejuvenation work at these two lakes, following orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Residents are happy and hopeful of these two water bodies regaining their glory.

A week ago, Bellandur residents noticed that the contour mapping exercise had begun near the lake.

According to workers, temporary diversion channels would be made at both Bellandur lake and Varthur lake. While the contour mapping took some time, on Monday, to their surprise, residents saw that the temporary diversion channel work had begun.

“The work has picked up pace now. Kudos to all the workers and those keeping track of the progress. Sewage or any kind of liquid flowing into the lake will be diverted. So far, BDA is doing a good job and we are monitoring it too,” said Jagadish Reddy, a member of Bellandur and Varthur Lakes Rejuvenation initiative.

A BDA official told The New Indian Express, “Currently, the diversion channels are made near Bellandur lake from up to 250-300 metres. We are looking at making the channels all around the lake. We plan to complete the work soon. These temporary drains will divert water so that no sewage or other unwanted waste enters the lake. Similar developments will take place at Varthur lake.”

He added, “We have made sluice gates at Bellandur lake, and the lake is already getting dewatered.

Water is reaching Varthur lake, and from there, it will reach other lakes and then flow to the Halla valley. Simultaneously, both the works are being done.”

The official further said: “We cannot tell exactly by when the lake will be emptied. It will take some time. But we are keeping track of it. After this is done, we will look into desilting of the lake.”Many residents have expressed happiness about the efforts being made for lake rejuvenation. “Bellandur lake is known for frothing and catching fire. But now, there is a ray of hope that the lake sees a new life. We can see that the lake work is in progress. There is smell due to this, but we are ready to bear it to see a beautiful Bellandur lake,” said Aarthi T, a resident of Bellandur.