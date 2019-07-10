Home Cities Bengaluru

Efforts to rejuvenate Bellandur lake begin

Diversion channel work starts, residents see a ray of hope 

Published: 10th July 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The BDA has started rejuvenation work at the lake to comply with the national green panel’s order | express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bellandur and Varthur lakes, infamous for frothing and fire, may become clean soon. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has finally commenced rejuvenation work at these two lakes, following orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Residents are happy and hopeful of these two water bodies regaining their glory.

A week ago, Bellandur residents noticed that the contour mapping exercise had begun near the lake. 
According to workers, temporary diversion channels would be made at both Bellandur lake and Varthur lake. While the contour mapping took some time, on Monday, to their surprise, residents saw that the temporary diversion channel work had begun.

“The work has picked up pace now. Kudos to all the workers and those keeping track of the progress. Sewage or any kind of liquid flowing into the lake will be diverted. So far, BDA is doing a good job and we are monitoring it too,” said Jagadish Reddy, a member of Bellandur and Varthur Lakes Rejuvenation initiative.

A BDA official told The New Indian Express, “Currently, the diversion channels are made near Bellandur lake from up to 250-300 metres. We are looking at making the channels all around the lake. We plan to complete the work soon. These temporary drains will divert water so that no sewage or other unwanted waste enters the lake. Similar developments will take place at Varthur lake.” 

He added, “We have made sluice gates at Bellandur lake, and the lake is already getting dewatered. 
Water is reaching Varthur lake, and from there, it will reach other lakes and then flow to the Halla valley. Simultaneously, both the works are being done.”

The official further said: “We cannot tell exactly by when the lake will be emptied. It will take some time. But we are keeping track of it. After this is done, we will look into desilting of the lake.”Many residents have expressed happiness about the efforts being made for lake rejuvenation. “Bellandur lake is known for frothing and catching fire. But now, there is a ray of hope that the lake sees a new life. We can see that the lake work is in progress. There is smell due to this, but we are ready to bear it to see a beautiful Bellandur lake,” said Aarthi T, a resident of Bellandur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bellandur lake
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp