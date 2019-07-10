Not just froth, Bengaluru lakes full of vibrancy too

By Express News Service

Ulsoor lake

Spread across 108.8 acres of land, Ulsoor Lake is one of the major attractions located in the centre of Bengaluru. The lake was once a popular destination for those keen on boating. Though a part of the lake has been polluted by people, it continues to instil a sense of pride as it has also helped maintain ground water level. A part of the lake was handed over to Madras Sappers for training purposes, the rest of it continues to be with BBMP. The regiment continues to help the BBMP in clearing weeds. The lake was desilted by BBMP, after which facilities like toilet and footbridge was constructed. While a part of the lake has become a garbage dumping yard and sewage can be seen entering the lake, some other parts continue to show promise. The lake becomes busy during Ganesh Chaturthi, because of the kalyani (idol immersion tank) carved out from the lake. The BBMP is now working towards installing a sewage treatment plant to catch sewage entering the lake.

Jakkur Lake

This lake is located in north Bengaluru and spreads across 81.78 acres. The lake is now managed in coordination with Jala Poshan. The Jala Poshan team signed a MoU with BBMP to manage day-to-day upkeep of the lake. Many citizen activities like cleaning and sapling plantation activities are taken up to maintain the lake. Since the lake is located upstream, it is crucial for downstream water bodies like Rachenahalli lake. The lake also has a sewage treatment plant to ensure there is healthy aquatic life in the lake. It was desilted, rejuvenated and handed over to BBMP for maintenance. The lake also offers a walking path, kalyani and has gradually become an integral source of borewell and ground water for locals around the lake.

Nagawara Lake

Also called as Lumbini Gardens, it is located in north Bengaluru near Hebbal Lake. The lake is a popular spot for the recreation facilities it offers, like the elevated restaurant, children’s amusement area and boating. The lake, spread across 107 acres, was leased out by Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority to Lumbini Garden in 2004. Those visiting the lake enjoy the serene atmosphere and also see birds roosting on the island. Despite entry of sewage, the lake shows promise because of the presence of aquatic life. The lake was desilted around 15 years back and also has a wetland.

Hebbal Lake

Spread across 119 acres, the lake in north Bengaluru is an abode for pelicans. The lake has wetlands, an island and a nursery too. The government agencies are working on creating a sewage treatment plant near the lake to control the flow of sewage into it in the days ahead.

Agara Lake

Located in Bengaluru south, the lake was developed by Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority in 2017- 18 under public private partnership model. Around `16 lakh was spent to revive the lake by desilting it. This lake also forms an integral part of the lake chain of Madiwala lake downstream. While the custody of the lake was handed over from KLCDA to the forest department, the lake continues to be maintained by Biota Naturals, a Hyderabad-based company. The lake continues to welcome birds, especially migratory ones, and also offers a serene atmosphere for people around it.

RACHENAHALLI LAKE

It is another prime source of water around north Bengaluru. The lake is located down the stream of Jakkur lake and is currently being maintained by BBMP and the area residents. The lake spreads across 92.59 acres and also stretches to 76.20 acres of Jakkur lake. Jalamitra Guardians of Rachenahalli Lake joined hands with BBMP in 2014 and locals host educational programmes in and around it. The lake is managed by citizens, school students and the Guardians.

Sankey Tank

One of the most popular water bodies located in the heart of the city, the lake spreads across 40.24 acres and was rejuvenated at the ward level before it was handed over to BBMP. The lake was first developed by Col Richard Hieram Sankey of the Madras Sappers Regiment in 1882, hence the name. Those travelling and residing around Malleswaram and Sadashivanagar will agree that the temperature is around 1-2 degree Celsius less in the area because of the presence of the lake and trees.

Madiwala lake

Located in south Bengaluru, Madiwala Lake is a huge water body and was once in the news for flooding. But the 275.13- acre lake was always a birder’s paradise. The lake had also caught the attention of the Knowledge Commission and Prof C R Babu from Delhi University to convert the water body into a biodiversity park. The lake was earlier maintained by Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority, but later, it was handed over to the Karnataka forest department.

Pandarinath B, Shriram BN, Nagaraja Gadekal