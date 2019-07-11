Home Cities Bengaluru

Med staff to receive CPR training across Karnataka

 Government doctors, nurses and even Asha workers will be trained to provide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to patients.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

After doctors and nurses receive training, they will also be able to perform telephonic CPR to help patients

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government doctors, nurses and even Asha workers will be trained to provide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to patients. This practice is widely followed in the United States and United Kingdom, which can save many lives.

“Nurses play a key role in the management of in-hospital cardiac arrest. Often they are first on the scene of an arrest – initiating CPR as well as summoning assistance from the ‘advanced life support’ team. Also, Asha workers go to several rural areas and very often, they come across such situations where CPR knowledge might save lives. It is important for such an initiative,” said deputy director EMRI Swatantra Kumar Bhanker.

In this one-and-a-half-month programme, the medical staff will undergo ACLS (Advance Cardiac Life Support) certification training by the GVK EMRI. The programme was inaugurated recently in presence of several district health officers, including T Amarnath and in-charge state head of 108 services Hanumant.
Once the doctors and nurses receive training, they will also be able to perform a telephonic CPR to help several patients when the latter have no immediate access to doctors or medical help, said a senior doctor.

Doctors, nurses and Asha workers across the state will have to compulsorily go through the programme. “This is a good initiative by the government. There are many nurses who need to undergo the ACLS training. Sometimes, knowing the basic CPR might not help. Initiatives like this will help save many lives. We have seen many people die due to non-availability of immediate help not just at homes and roads, but even in a hospital setup,” said Dr Naveen K, cardiologist, Jayadeva Hospital.

Interestingly, there are several residents in the city too who are learning CPR techniques to ensure that they help their loved ones in times of need. “I look for such training centres in the city which are certified and call them to our apartment and office to train us how to provide CPR in a proper way. I realised this when I retrieved a neighbour of mine who had a heart attack and was waiting for medical help to arrive. I am proud of myself for doing that,” said Prashanth Ramesh, a resident of Koramangala who has done his CPR training with a centre in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPR
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp