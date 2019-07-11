Med staff to receive CPR training across Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government doctors, nurses and even Asha workers will be trained to provide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to patients. This practice is widely followed in the United States and United Kingdom, which can save many lives.

“Nurses play a key role in the management of in-hospital cardiac arrest. Often they are first on the scene of an arrest – initiating CPR as well as summoning assistance from the ‘advanced life support’ team. Also, Asha workers go to several rural areas and very often, they come across such situations where CPR knowledge might save lives. It is important for such an initiative,” said deputy director EMRI Swatantra Kumar Bhanker.

In this one-and-a-half-month programme, the medical staff will undergo ACLS (Advance Cardiac Life Support) certification training by the GVK EMRI. The programme was inaugurated recently in presence of several district health officers, including T Amarnath and in-charge state head of 108 services Hanumant.

Once the doctors and nurses receive training, they will also be able to perform a telephonic CPR to help several patients when the latter have no immediate access to doctors or medical help, said a senior doctor.

Doctors, nurses and Asha workers across the state will have to compulsorily go through the programme. “This is a good initiative by the government. There are many nurses who need to undergo the ACLS training. Sometimes, knowing the basic CPR might not help. Initiatives like this will help save many lives. We have seen many people die due to non-availability of immediate help not just at homes and roads, but even in a hospital setup,” said Dr Naveen K, cardiologist, Jayadeva Hospital.

Interestingly, there are several residents in the city too who are learning CPR techniques to ensure that they help their loved ones in times of need. “I look for such training centres in the city which are certified and call them to our apartment and office to train us how to provide CPR in a proper way. I realised this when I retrieved a neighbour of mine who had a heart attack and was waiting for medical help to arrive. I am proud of myself for doing that,” said Prashanth Ramesh, a resident of Koramangala who has done his CPR training with a centre in the city.