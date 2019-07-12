Biker killed after being hit, dragged by KSRTC bus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak incident, a 31-year-old tailor was killed after a speeding KSRTC bus crashed into his bike, and dragged his body for half-a-kilometre on a national highway near Nelamangala on Wednesday evening. A case had been registered against the driver in the Nelamangala police station.

The deceased has been identified as Nanjegowda, a resident of Kulavanahalli village. He was working in a private fabric manufacturing company in Nelamangala Industrial Area.

An investigating officer said that Nanjegowda was on his to Nelamangala to meet his relatives when the accident occurred. “He was passing a toll gate when the overspeeding KSRTC bus, coming to Bengaluru from Tumakuru, crashed into his bike. It is likely that the bus driver, on seeing the bike tossed in the air, may have assumed that Nanjegowda had fallen on road and continued driving,” he added.

According to reports, Nanjegowda got stuck on the iron road of the bus’s wheel and was dragged along the road for a distance of about 500 metres.

Passers-by, who witnessed the sight, stopped the bus and found Nanjegowda lying in a pool of blood under the vehicle.

However, in the ensuing chaos, the KSRTC driver and conductor managed to escape before passengers got down from the bus.

A case of reckless driving has been booked against the KSRTC driver, and the Nelamangala police have seized both the bus and the bike. Efforts are on to nab the driver.