BU to tighten security in its hostel, campus  

In three months time, Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharathi campus will raise its walls to strangers entering the campus, especially in the hostel.

Published: 12th July 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University

Bangalore University (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In three months time, Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharathi campus will raise its walls to strangers entering the campus, especially in the hostel. The entire 1,200 acre campus will be fitted with 200 cameras and 25 homeguards in addition to the 24 home guards at present.

“Strangers walk into the campus and the road is used by locals. Besides, those who enrol for courses refuse to leave even after their term is over,” an official told TNIE speaking about the problem of freeloaders that the eight hostels are facing. 

“While there quite a few cases filed, none are reported,” Vice Chancellor Venugopal said, hinting at officials being in connivance with the freeloaders. As a measure against them and those intruding into the campus, the university is overhauling its security, he added. 

Smart cards to hostellers

In addition to the visual surveillance and security guards, hostel inmates will be monitored with smart cards, which they will get in three months. The height of walls are also being increased and will be completed in three months, said Venugopal.

Comments

