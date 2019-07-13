Home Cities Bengaluru

After theft, Vasanth Nagar residents tackle streetlights

The surveyors found that 25 new streetlights and two poles needs to be erected and 65 lights are not working.

Published: 13th July 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vasanth Nagar residents have been struggling with non-functioning streetlights for a long time. They had complained about the soaring crime rate in the area to the officials concerned and police umpteen times, but in vain.

What galvanised the residents was the recent theft of a pair of shoes worth Rs 15,000 right from outside a house. Even though a police complaint was lodged, there was little success. The residents then realised that the spate of crimes in their area was because of non-functioning street lights and dark spots. "So, we decided to conduct a survey of streetlights," said Ajay Tandon, member of Citizens for Citizens (C4C) and resident of Vasanth Nagar.

The surveyors found that 25 new streetlights and two poles needs to be erected and 65 lights are not working. The residents studied the location of the poles, the angle of the lights, type of light bulbs, whether working or not, whether hidden by tree branches and even if bulbs were missing.  The surveyors divided the ward into four zones which also comprises Palace Road, Cunningham Road, Railway Line Road and Millers Road.  The residents shared the findings with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which now wants to replicate it in other areas. Residents of other localities like Chakravarthy Layout, Kumara Park and Sadashivanagar have also shown interest to conduct such a survey.Following the survey, BBMP engineer Sandeep Singh visited the area on July 11 and assured the residents of acting on it immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp