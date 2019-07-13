Bengaluru jeweller dupes customers of lakhs of rupees, flees

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Market police are on the lookout for a jeweller who is on run after cheating people of huge amounts of money.

According to the police, he cheated several people by promising to make them gold jewellery, taking lakhs in cash from them, and then disappearing.

The man in question is identified as Yogesh (38), a resident of Cholarapalya in Magadi Road. He owns a jewellery shop on RT Street in Chickpet called Nanjundeshwara Jewellery Works.

According to a complaint filed by Jyothi (42), a resident of Srinagar, Yogesh cheated her of Rs 8.5 lakh. “I gave an order for a 100gm gold chain to Yogesh recently, and he told me it would cost Rs 3.37 lakh. I paid him Rs 3 lakh and said I would pay the rest upon receiving the chain. After 20 days, Yogesh came to me and said another customer was interested in getting some ornaments with the same design. Since I trusted Yogesh, I gave him four bangles, a chain and a necklace weighing 175 grams together,” she said.

On June 26, at 12.30 pm, Jyothi and her sister went to Yogesh’s shop to get back her jewellery. However, they found the shop closed. She called Yogesh on his three numbers, but he had switched off his phone.

“While I was waiting, a man came to the store as he had given an order for some gold jewellery. Yogesh had taken Rs 3 lakh and about 50 grams of old jewellery from Manu, and escaped,” Jyothi said.

An officer said two other people have cheated of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh by Yogesh.