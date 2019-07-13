Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru jeweller dupes customers of lakhs of rupees, flees

City Market police are on the lookout for a jeweller who is on run after cheating people of huge amounts of money.

Published: 13th July 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Market police are on the lookout for a jeweller who is on run after cheating people of huge amounts of money.

According to the police, he cheated several people by promising to make them gold jewellery, taking lakhs in cash from them, and then disappearing.

The man in question is identified as Yogesh (38), a resident of Cholarapalya in Magadi Road. He owns a jewellery shop on RT Street in Chickpet called Nanjundeshwara Jewellery Works.

According to a complaint filed by Jyothi (42), a resident of Srinagar, Yogesh cheated her of Rs 8.5 lakh. “I gave an order for a 100gm gold chain to Yogesh recently, and he told me it would cost Rs 3.37 lakh. I paid him Rs 3 lakh and said I would pay the rest upon receiving the chain. After 20 days, Yogesh came to me and said another customer was interested in getting some ornaments with the same design. Since I trusted Yogesh, I gave him four bangles, a chain and a necklace weighing 175 grams together,” she said.

On June 26, at 12.30 pm, Jyothi and her sister went to Yogesh’s shop to get back her jewellery. However, they found the shop closed. She called Yogesh on his three numbers, but he had switched off his phone.

“While I was waiting, a man came to the store as he had given an order for some gold jewellery. Yogesh had taken Rs 3 lakh and about 50 grams of old jewellery from Manu, and escaped,” Jyothi said.

An officer said two other people have cheated of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh by Yogesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jewellery cheating case gold ornaments Bengaluru jewellers
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp