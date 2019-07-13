Doddakallasandra lake all set to witness Butterfly Walk today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of an awareness-building programme regarding the danger faced by butterflies around the world, a Butterfly Walk has been organised at Doddakallasandra Lake, Konanakunte on July 13, 8-9.30am, which will be facilitated by Ulhas Anand. The objective of the activity is to educate children and local residents on basic facts about butterflies and their life cycle, life span and contributions to ecology. Anand will also introduce children to different species of butterflies during the walk.

Some butterfly species have already become extinct due to the destruction of their habitat and loss of food plants. At Doddakallasandra Lake, ActionAid has already documented 26 butterfly species during two sessions – in Dec ’18 and March ’19. Along with support from NTT Data, they are working to improve the biodiversity at the lake for the past 18 months. They have planted 200 tree saplings and have been successful in creating awareness on water conservation, introduction to birds etc. among residents.