Home Cities Bengaluru

Doddakallasandra lake all set to witness Butterfly Walk today

Some butterfly species have already become extinct due to the destruction of their habitat and loss of food plants.

Published: 13th July 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of an awareness-building programme regarding the danger faced by butterflies around the world, a Butterfly Walk has been organised at Doddakallasandra Lake, Konanakunte on July 13, 8-9.30am, which will be facilitated by Ulhas Anand. The objective of the activity is to educate children and local residents on basic facts about butterflies and their life cycle, life span and contributions to ecology. Anand will also introduce children to different species of butterflies during the walk.

Some butterfly species have already become extinct due to the destruction of their habitat and loss of food plants. At Doddakallasandra Lake, ActionAid has already documented 26 butterfly species during two sessions – in Dec ’18 and March ’19. Along with support from NTT Data, they are working to improve the biodiversity at the lake for the past 18 months. They have planted 200 tree saplings and have been successful in creating awareness on water conservation, introduction to birds etc. among residents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doddakallasandra lake Butterfly Walk
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp