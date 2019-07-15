Payment deadline extension: Kempe Gowda Layout allottees in a fix as government sits on order

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a huge relief for allottees of Phase-II of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has sent a second proposal to the government asking for a written consent for extension of the deadline for full payment for properties without any penalty by 120 days. In the absence of any official communication to this effect, both allottees, as well as BDA officials, are faced with enormous confusion.

During the allotment of 5,000 sites on different dates from October to December 2018, allottees were given only 60 days to make full payment for the allotted site without any interest being charged. Due to repeated requests from the allottees seeking an extension of the deadline, the state government gave a verbal assurance that an extension would given for 30 days. This was followed by a second assurance that another 30 days would be offered to the allottees.

However, both BDA officials, as well as allottees, are still clueless if the additional 60 days offered holds validity in the absence of a written confirmation from the government.

Asked about the prevalent confusion, BDA Commissioner N Manjula said that the Authority had written to the government earlier requesting for it to issue an order from its end. “The government asked us to send a second proposal since there was some issues with our letter. We have just sent a second request.”

Meanwhile, confusion prevails with BDA delaying some registrations and allottees wondering if they need to arrange additional money even after making full payment within the 120-day deadline. The interest to be paid in case of delayed payment is 18 per cent (annual) for the first 30 days and 21 per cent for the next 30 days.

Yoga instructor N Uma, who has been allotted a 30x40 sq ft site in the Challaghatta area of the Layout is tense as to why her property is still not being registered by the BDA despite its cost of nearly Rs 25 lakh.

“I have paid the entire amount by March 29, well before the deadline. I have paid many visits to the office, and I am still waiting.”

Krishnapur Anant Sriram’s daughter who has made a full payment of Rs one crore towards her 50x80 sq ft site in Sullikere village also awaits registration. “When handing over the lease cum sale deed agreement, a clause has been added that if the government does not okay the extension, then we would have to pay interest for any period taken after the original 60-day period given,”said Krishnapur.

Lokayukta instructs BDA to serve public better

Lokayukta has asked BDA officials to work more efficiently. Based on a report published in TNIE a couple of months ago on the reluctance by BDA officials to issue e-khata certificates, the Lokayukta filed a suo motu case. Officials were given 1.5 months to explain their stand. In the hearing held on July 10, the BDA Secretary Basavaraju explained that technical reasons were responsible for non issuance of certificates through the online format. “The Lokayukta accepted the reason, but urged officers to work efficiently bearing public interest in mind,” an official said.