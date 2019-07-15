Police yet to crack Bangladeshi migrant case

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been more than 12 days since the city police nabbed a Bangladeshi immigrant, who worked in a prominent position for Ola cabs, living illegally in the city. The police are yet to make any progress in the case.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths had received a tip-off about Anik Mohammed Iktear Ud-din (35), that he was staying in a residential building in Kodandarama Layout on Osborne Road. The CCB police raided his house early on July 2.

After conducting the preliminary investigation, they filed a complaint with the Bharathi Nagar police and handed over the case to them. According to CCB officials, once the case is handed over, the cops need to conduct a further investigation.

The CCB found an Aadhaar card and an Indian voter ID with Ud-din. They found that he had forged some documents to get them. However, the CCB or the police are yet to find the exact reason wht he took this step.

According to senior High Court advocate Shyam Sundar, the investigation was carried out in a shoddy manner. “This is not a small case. It is a case of national security breach. Being a law graduate and knowing the laws, he procured the documents to stay illegally. The cops should have ascertained the reason for this before sending him to jail.”

“There are possibilities of Ud-din getting in touch with anti-national elements. He can destroy evidence and can argue that he is an Indian national in court,” said Sundar.

However, the police have defended themselves saying that they were helpless as Ud-din has been remanded to judicial custody and hence they have not made any progress in the investigation.

“Now, it is too late for the police to take him in with a body warrant. However, they can always interrogate him in jail. Their argument that he is in judicial custody is just eye wash. They could have taken him into police custody when they arrested him,” Sundar added.

An investigating officer from Bharathi Nagar said, “In the preliminary investigation, Ud-din reportedly said that he got the ID proofs made by mistake. Since he was married to an Indian woman, he wanted to stay here.”

A retired police officer said, “There are scores of foreign nationals staying illegally in India. It is a serious issue. The investigating officer should have treated this case very seriously. The officials who issued Aadhaar card and passport, without proper verification, should be booked too.”