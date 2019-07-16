Home Cities Bengaluru

Contaminated drugs affect 24 cataract patients in Bengaluru

Ocugel is used after cataract surgery to maintain the intraocular chamber and wetness of cornea.

BENGALURU: A day after reports of 24 patients, who had undergone cataract surgery, complained of pus formation, redness and partial loss of vision, Minto Eye Hospital sent the drugs given to them for testing.

Director of Minto Eye Hospital Dr Sujatha Rathore said, “One batch of the drug, Ocugel, sent by the distributor was contaminated, as per our test results. This was used on 24 patients who underwent cataract surgery last Tuesday.

"A different batch of the same drug used on Monday on different patients did not cause such reactions. We have sent the material to Karnataka State, Drugs Control Department for investigation and are expecting the report from them in two to three weeks.”

Ocugel is used after cataract surgery to maintain the intraocular chamber and wetness of cornea.

As for patients who are suffering from post-surgery reactions, they are being treated by the hospital with additional drugs.

“Five of the 24 patients have not reacted well to some of the drugs as each patient is different in terms of sensitivity. Some people are resistant to certain drugs, for which we try alternate drugs. We are taking all precautionary measures,” Rathore added.

