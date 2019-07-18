Home Cities Bengaluru

 Co-living spaces up their ‘game’ for Gen-Z in Bengaluru

Shared community experience at co-living spaces, synonymous with hostel vibes, is what makes these places sell.
 

Movie screenings, poetry nights, karaoke are some of the activities that help millennials spend time with each other

By Chinmay Manoj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Being the IT hub of the country, Bengaluru has attracted and housed numerous co-working spaces. Now, in the city – with a large number of working professionals – the concept of co-living and neo-community, is fast picking pace, thanks to the numerous and varied activities they offer. 

Filled with plenty of common areas like gaming zones, a rooftop garden to relax, cafeterias and common kitchens, along with fully furnished rooms, maintenance and high-speed WiFi, these are some of the packages that are attracting people from world-over.

The residents of these spaces are generally working professionals in their 20s or early 30s, who wish to stay close to their place of work. 

Places like Grexter Living, The Hub and Co-Live organise movie screenings, poetry nights, game nights, zumba and the like. Some spaces also double up as event spaces for artistes and poets outside the living community.

This shared community experience, synonymous with the hostel vibe, is what these places are selling. Here, you can join a community with whom you can interact through various activities and events. 

Take the case of Shama, a marketing professional, who has opted for community living after moving to the city five months ago. “I found the space to be fun, especially during the weekends when there are a number of activities planned out.

The gym is an additional bonus,” says Shama, adding that PGs were anyway sub-standard.  

Gautam Kini, marketing head, Co-Live, says: “The person who conducts the events is also of the same age group as the residents and hence, knows exactly what people are looking for. We are trying to change the fact that those who come in search of co-living options aren’t restricted only to PGs while providing an upgraded lifestyle.”

At Grexter Living, 3 BHKs are converted into co-living spaces, and have foos-ball tables and reading corners.

“You will never be alone because as soon as you step out, there’s a community for you,” says Radha Deodhar, community brand manager of Grexter Living. She adds that a community environment of this sort can be built through events and shared experiences.

“Karaoke nights, world cup matches and movies screened on the projector with chips and popcorn, makes it less lonely for people living away from home. They are able to connect with like-minded people and make friends easily,” adds Deodhar. 

