Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru schools to get tech-savvy with live surveillance

Prifact Solutions co-founder Rajesh C K R said the technology aims to create a transparent environment with a common set of information for everyone.

Published: 18th July 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

cctv

For representational purposes

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bulky attendance registers in classes could be a thing of the past, with schools looking at adopting technology solutions using facial recognition features.

Besides recording the students’ presence, it will also include live surveillance, where not only students, but also the staff and management can be tracked through CCTV cameras. 

As of now, three schools in the city are likely to introduce the new live surveillance feature soon, which has been developed by Prifact Solutions, a Bengaluru-based technology startup.

The software also includes 26 other features such as online fee payment, time table generator, and monitoring of behaviour patterns, among others.

Sofia High School, one of the institutions in the city using the software, took it up five years ago. “It has made our functioning easier, and is helpful for parents, teachers, students as well as the management,” Sister Alpana, the school principal, said, adding that the features are “advanced” and “environment friendly”.

Admitting that there were a few limitations with the technology, she also pointed out that the system can be customised as per the school’s requirement.

“The facial recognition feature for attendance is something that we had asked them to look into,” she added.

Prifact Solutions co-founder Rajesh C K R said the technology aims to create a transparent environment with a common set of information for everyone.

“Hundreds of visuals will come into the server and geofencing. It may take six months to get the technology running in these schools,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru schools Bengaluru schools CCTV
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp