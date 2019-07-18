Bengaluru schools to get tech-savvy with live surveillance

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bulky attendance registers in classes could be a thing of the past, with schools looking at adopting technology solutions using facial recognition features.

Besides recording the students’ presence, it will also include live surveillance, where not only students, but also the staff and management can be tracked through CCTV cameras.

As of now, three schools in the city are likely to introduce the new live surveillance feature soon, which has been developed by Prifact Solutions, a Bengaluru-based technology startup.

The software also includes 26 other features such as online fee payment, time table generator, and monitoring of behaviour patterns, among others.

Sofia High School, one of the institutions in the city using the software, took it up five years ago. “It has made our functioning easier, and is helpful for parents, teachers, students as well as the management,” Sister Alpana, the school principal, said, adding that the features are “advanced” and “environment friendly”.

Admitting that there were a few limitations with the technology, she also pointed out that the system can be customised as per the school’s requirement.

“The facial recognition feature for attendance is something that we had asked them to look into,” she added.

Prifact Solutions co-founder Rajesh C K R said the technology aims to create a transparent environment with a common set of information for everyone.

“Hundreds of visuals will come into the server and geofencing. It may take six months to get the technology running in these schools,” he said.