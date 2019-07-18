Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru University blacklists 77 colleges, 5,000 students to pay price

Previously, the government had blamed BU for not being able to show remittances of Rs 30 lakh, collected under sports and cultural fees, as fees to the university funds.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru University

Bengaluru University

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close to 5,000 students from 80 colleges in the city will pay the price for a mistake by their college administrators. Bangalore University had blacklisted as many as 77 colleges for failing to submit their sports and cultural fee receipts.

Previously, the government had blamed BU for not being able to show remittances of Rs 30 lakh, collected under sports and cultural fees, as fees to the university funds.

BU has now placed the onus on these colleges, who have been given a deadline of July 18 to pay up.

A circular issued by BU, Jnana Bharathi campus, read that these colleges must submit details of students studying in second and third year in BA courses, BSC, BCOM, BBA, BCA, BVA, BSc (FAD) among others courses, and second, third and fourth year BHM students, for the academic year 2018-19. 

The colleges must also submit receipts of payment towards sports and cultural fees by July 18.

Failing which, the administration would be forced to withhold the results of candidates who appeared for examinations under Bangalore University, read the circular.

 The colleges also need to pay Rs 10,000 each as fine by July 18.

These colleges now fall under the ambit of Bengaluru Central University (BCU) and Bengaluru North University (BNU), after the trifurcation was officiated in 2018.

 A senior official from the department said, “Among these 77 colleges, a lot are privately run and collect the fees in advance.”

There are also cases where the colleges have been unsure about where to file receipts owing to trifurcation, added the source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru BU Bengaluru University Bengaluru University blacklisted colleges BU blacklisted colleges
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp