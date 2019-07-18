Bengaluru University blacklists 77 colleges, 5,000 students to pay price

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close to 5,000 students from 80 colleges in the city will pay the price for a mistake by their college administrators. Bangalore University had blacklisted as many as 77 colleges for failing to submit their sports and cultural fee receipts.

Previously, the government had blamed BU for not being able to show remittances of Rs 30 lakh, collected under sports and cultural fees, as fees to the university funds.

BU has now placed the onus on these colleges, who have been given a deadline of July 18 to pay up.

A circular issued by BU, Jnana Bharathi campus, read that these colleges must submit details of students studying in second and third year in BA courses, BSC, BCOM, BBA, BCA, BVA, BSc (FAD) among others courses, and second, third and fourth year BHM students, for the academic year 2018-19.

The colleges must also submit receipts of payment towards sports and cultural fees by July 18.

Failing which, the administration would be forced to withhold the results of candidates who appeared for examinations under Bangalore University, read the circular.

The colleges also need to pay Rs 10,000 each as fine by July 18.

These colleges now fall under the ambit of Bengaluru Central University (BCU) and Bengaluru North University (BNU), after the trifurcation was officiated in 2018.

A senior official from the department said, “Among these 77 colleges, a lot are privately run and collect the fees in advance.”

There are also cases where the colleges have been unsure about where to file receipts owing to trifurcation, added the source.