Bengalurueans do not miss out on this Bharatnatyam performance

Transcending is an evening of solo Bharatanatyam recital by Sowmya Jaganmurthy, disciple of Rama Vaidyanathan.

Published: 18th July 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 04:43 AM

Sowmya Jaganmurthy

Sowmya Jaganmurthy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dance as a performance has evolved with regard to style and variation.

From beat popping to hip-hop and smooth flowing ballet, dance forms have their roots dating back to the medieval times.

One such dance form is  Bharatnatyam, a style which is intriguing to say the least.

In today’s world of labels and boxes, the production examines and intends to cross these nomenclatures, going beyond the idea of labels and identities.

Transcending, explores moving beyond the labels of gender, religious beliefs and the self-using poetry from the Indian traditions. 

Jaganmurthy is a Bharatanatyam artiste who has performed extensively in various venues and festivals across the globe.

She brings to her dance a unique style and stability that comes from her training in many art forms including Kalari payattu, Yoga and Contemporary dance  

Sowmya Jaganmurthy is performing on July 21, 7pm at The Courtyard, Shanthi Nagar.

