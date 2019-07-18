Home Cities Bengaluru

Install rainwater harvesting or be ready to cough up double fine, says BWSSB

The Board wants to make it mandatory for houses of large dimensions built in future to use rainwater for domestic purposes as well as double the present fines for non-installation of RWH structures.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has sent two key proposals to the government to maximise utilisation of the city’s rainwater.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has sent two key proposals to the government to maximise utilisation of the city’s rainwater.

The Board wants to make it mandatory for houses of large dimensions built in future to use rainwater for domestic purposes as well as double the present fines for non-installation of rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures inside domestic or commercial premises in the city. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said, “We have recently submitted a proposal to the government to amend the RWH Act so that rainwater that accumulates in the RWH structures that are constructed in houses measuring 60 ftx40 ft is not discharged into the ground as is being done now. The saved water needs to be stored atop tanks in rooftops and diverted into houses via a pipeline to cater to washing, flushing and other cleaning purposes.” 

The Chairman said, “This step will ensure optimum utilisation of the rainwater. It is now only being used across the city to improve the water table. But after one or two spells of rain, that reaches a saturation stage.”

Another major step being proposed is doubling of the fines for those not installing RWH facilities within their premises, Girinath said. 

Specifying details, BC Gangadhar, Chief Engineer, Maintenance said, “At present, the penalty being levied for not installing RWH structures for the first three months of violations is 25 per cent of the water bill in case of domestic connections, and 50 per cent of the bill for commercial establishments. If it goes beyond three months, the fine amount is now 50 per cent of the bill for domestic consumers and 100 per cent for commercial consumers. All penalties will be doubled up as per our proposal.”

Experts to dismantle half-built sewage treatment plant

The team from Chennai (CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre), which is constructing a third party inquiry into the collapse of the digester of an STP at Hebbal, had asked for all the debris to be removed before it investigated the spot thoroughly.

The department of boilers and factories has suggested that demolition experts remove the collapsed structure.

“We are contacting experts to carry out the work for us. Police have given us the clearance,” said BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath. The accident on June 17 had resulted in three deaths and left 16 injured.

