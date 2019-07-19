Ugandan national arrested for ATM skimming in Bengaluru

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: Two Ugandan nationals were caught by the public and ATM kiosk maintenance staff for installing a skimmer in the ATM kiosk in Mallasandra on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by Nandish H (32), field officer of Writer Business Service Pvt Ltd, he was in charge of maintaining the ATM kiosks in Bagalagunte, Peenya, Nelamangala and surrounding areas.

On July 13, his colleagues called to inform him that people had alerted them about a skimmer installed in the ATM machine in Mallasandra. On inspection, Nandish and his colleagues found that along with the skimmer, the miscreants had installed a camera above the keypad to record the PIN number as well.

“We knew that the miscreants, who installed the skimmer, would come back to retrieve it. So, we decided to wait for them to catch them red-handed. We ensured nobody withdrew money from the kiosk,” said Nandish.

Soon, two foreign nationals came to the kiosk on a bike. The pillion rider entered the kiosk and tried to take out the skimmer and camera.

Nandish, his colleagues and the public managed to catch him, while the other person managed to escape.

“On being caught, he immediately broke the skimmer and tried to escape. After a scuffle, he was finally detained. He said his name was Reymond Lubega and his associate was Salonam Bensan. They both stay on Hesaraghatta Main Road. Lubega is a B Pharmacy student. The duo said they came to Bengaluru from Uganda on a student Visa,” said Nandish in his complaint.

An investigating officer from Bagalagunte police station said, “We have taken up a case against Lubega and Bensan. Efforts are on nab Bensan. We have taken Lubega into police custody.”