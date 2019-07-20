IMA Jewels scam accused Mansoor Khan brought to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Managing Director of Ponzi scheme company - I Monetary Advisory (IMA) - Mohammed Mansoor Khan was brought to Bengaluru on Saturday morning by officials of the Enforcement Directorate from Delhi.

The ED team arrived with Mansoor on Saturday early morning at the Kempegowda International Airport. He will be produced before special court today. Mansoor will be interrogated by Bengaluru zonal unit of ED, which had booked him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 last month. He had arrived in New Delhi from Dubai on Friday early morning and was arrested by the central agency at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing a criminal case of cheating and breach of trust against Mansoor will seek his custody from court after ED finishes with their interrogation. The Interpol had issued a Blue Corner Notice against Mansoor on the request of the SIT after he fled Bengaluru on June 8 leaving thousands of his investors high and dry. Mansoor early this week had released a video in which he had stated that he would be returning to India in 24 hours.

On June 28 the Bengaluru zonal unit of ED had provisionally attached some immovable properties of IMA in Karnataka worth Rs. 197 crore, Rs 98 lakh from 51 bank accounts and Rs 11 crore held in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) in a leading private bank in the Ponzi scheme scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to preliminary investigation, the IMA scam is estimated around Rs 2,500 crore. Mansoor has alleged that some politicians, officers and builders had backstabbed him, which led to the collapse of IMA. The SIT has arrested deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban and assistant commissioner of Bengaluru north for taking bribe and reporting positively on IMA. The SIT had detained Congress MLA Roshan Baig at KIA for questioning. The MLA has denied the allegations.