Home Cities Bengaluru

IMA Jewels scam accused Mansoor Khan brought to Bengaluru

Mansoor will be interrogated by Bengaluru zonal unit of ED, which had booked him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 last month.

Published: 20th July 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

IMA Jewels owner and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan (Photo | Video screengrab)

IMA Jewels owner and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan (Photo | Video screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Managing Director of Ponzi scheme company - I Monetary Advisory (IMA) -  Mohammed Mansoor Khan was brought to Bengaluru on Saturday morning by officials of the Enforcement Directorate from Delhi. 

The ED team arrived with Mansoor on Saturday early morning at the Kempegowda International Airport. He will be produced before special court today. Mansoor will be interrogated by Bengaluru zonal unit of ED, which had booked him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 last month. He had arrived in New Delhi from Dubai on Friday early morning and was arrested by the central agency at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. 

The Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing a criminal case of cheating and breach of trust against Mansoor will seek his custody from court after ED finishes with their interrogation. The Interpol had issued a Blue Corner Notice against Mansoor on the request of the SIT after he fled Bengaluru on June 8 leaving thousands of his investors high and dry. Mansoor early this week had released a video in which he had stated that he would be returning to India in 24 hours.

On June 28 the Bengaluru zonal unit of ED had provisionally attached some immovable properties of IMA in Karnataka worth Rs. 197 crore, Rs 98 lakh from 51 bank accounts and Rs 11 crore held in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) in a leading private bank in the Ponzi scheme scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to preliminary investigation, the IMA scam is estimated around Rs 2,500 crore. Mansoor has alleged that some politicians, officers and builders had backstabbed him, which led to the collapse of IMA. The SIT has arrested deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban and assistant commissioner of Bengaluru north for taking bribe and reporting positively on IMA. The SIT had detained Congress MLA Roshan Baig at KIA for questioning. The MLA has denied the allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate ED Mansoor Khan IMA Jewels scam IMA Jewels
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp