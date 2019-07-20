Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, builders won’t get permission to dig borewells for construction work in Bengaluru

The BWSSB gets up to Rs 3.5 crore annually as penalty amount collected from owners of houses and commercial establishments for not installing rainwater harvesting structures on their premises.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

borewell

For representational purposes

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to put an end to the permission given all along for builders to dig bore wells near sites where construction activity is going on in the city. This has been done to check the ongoing rampant exploitation of groundwater.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chairman Tushar Girinath said that permission to dig these borewells had been given only so that the contractor can meet the water requirements of their labourers who stay near the site and carry out construction work at a site. 

“It has been found that many of them exploit these borewells fully and carry out construction activity using the water from it instead of procuring it from other sources,” he said. “The Board will instead make arrangements to sell treated water to them if they require it,” Girinath said. BC Gangadhar, Chief Engineer, Maintenance, BWSSB, said four water tankers would be earmarked only for purpose of providing water to cater to construction requirements.

“The finalising of rates for the treated water to be supplied for the purpose of construction was presently on,” he said. 

Secondary treated water can be obtained from the recycling plants at Koramangala and Challaghatta Valley, Vrishabhavati Valley and Hebbal while tertiary treated water (subjected to further treatment) will be available from the recycling units at Yelahanka, Lalbagh, Jakkur and Cubbon Park, Gangadhar added. 

According to E Nithyananda Kumar, Chief Engineer, Waste Water Management, the BWSSB presently charges Rs 10 for one kilolitre of secondary treated water while the rate for tertiary treated water is 
Rs 15 per kilolitres of water. 

This works out much cheaper than Cauvery water which is priced at Rs 90 per kilolitre of water. 

Treated water has a high demand in the city. “The Bangalore Airport, Vidhana Soudha, Raj Bhavan take water on a daily basis from the BWSSB,” he added.

Around 65,000 houses yet to have RWH facilities.

The BWSSB gets up to Rs 3.5 crore annually as penalty amount collected from owners of houses and commercial establishments for not installing rainwater harvesting structures on their premises.

“Out of the 1,19,000 properties in the city, which need to install rainwater facilities, around 65,000 are yet to put them in place.

They keep paying penalty charges every month along with their regular water bills. For domestic consumers, this comes to 25 per cent of the monthly water bill for the first three months and 50 per cent of the bill after that, while it is double of this for commercial consumers,” said BC Gangadhar, Chief Engineer, Maintenance, BWSSB.

Over plan to double the penalty for violating norms under the RWH Act, Gangadhar said, “If it gets nod, our penalty earnings will double.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru BWSSB Bengaluru borewells
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp