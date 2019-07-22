Flight from Bengaluru to Amsterdam from October 31

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Air France-KLM Group is set to launch its debut flight on its new route from Bengaluru to Amsterdam on October 31. The service will be operated thrice a week from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Jet Airlines used to run non-stop flights from Bengaluru to Amsterdam from October 2017 until it wound up all its international operations early this year.

Jean-Noel Rault, General Manager, India subcontinent of Air France-KLM said the Dreamliner flight (Boeing 787-900) will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Benglauru and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Amsterdam.

Flight number KL 880 (BLR-AMS) will depart at 2.45 am from Bengaluru and arrive at Amsterdam at 8.25 am. In the return direction KL 879 (AMS-BLR) will leave Amsterdam at 11.05 am and arrive at 12.50 am the next day.

“The Dreamliner can accommodate 30 passengers in business