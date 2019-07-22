Bengaluru: Rain likely till month-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru welcomed the afternoon showers on a gloomy Sunday, as they splashed relief on a city going dry over the past week. Rain lashed the city for about an hour, but did not leave behind a trail of damage, like uprooted trees and branches falling on parked vehicles.

City folk scrambled on to social media to post videos of the rain, with captions like, “After a long time Bengaluru has got cooler”.

Director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) Srinivas Reddy said, “This is the monsoon rain, we are expecting this rain to prevail till July 29. They will be no heavy rain but only isolated or scattered rain. Bengaluru will not see any in the coming days.”

Some parts of the city did end up with traffic snarls, like Jayamahal, Tannery Road, Double Road, NICE Road, Tin Factory and BTM Layout.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Koramangala with 12.5mm, while Banaswadi recorded 1mm. Other areas like BTM Layout got 6mm, RR Nagar 9.5mm, Jakkur Layout 9.5mm, Chamarajpet 3.5mm, Begur 5mm and Lakkasandra 12mm.