'Ashamed to vote for these politicians': Angry Bengalurians lambast "selfish" Karnataka MLAs

BENGALURU: The political drama in the state has disappointed many, leaving them wondering whether they should ever vote for these kind of politicians again.

K Muralidharan from Pai Layout Resident Welfare Association said, "We should be ashamed for casting votes to elect these politicians. Now, in another two weeks, we will have one more showdown."

Hemanth R S, an LLB student, said, “The state government has become the worst government now and has shown an example to the entire country of how governance should not be done."

Seema Saddikha, the founder of Namma Mithra NGO, said, "Politicians should have some ethics and morals. How can they jump from one party to another? What is the guarantee that the MLAs who switched sides will be loyal to this party. According to Anti Defection Act, they can’t change political parties, but this wasn't considered."

Srinivas Alavilli, the co-founder of Citizens for Bengaluru, said, "What BJP has done to bring down the government is deplorable, but Congress-JDS did not exactly earn our trust in the last 14 months."

Vinay K Sreenivasa, advocate, said, "Congress-JDS should introspect the amount of debate and energy that went into saving power. Had they put it in running the government, we would have been better off. People have lost faith in all the parties now."