No more sharing, Netflix gets more affordable for millennials

BENGALURU: Millennials can now ‘chill’ even more, with Netflix announcing the launch of a new mobile plan for its users in the country on Tuesday. At `199 per month, the plan aims to make the popular binge-watching platform more accessible to users. Subscribers will be able to enjoy all of the platform’s content uninterruptedly and without ads in standard definition on either a smartphone or tablet at a time. As of now, this is the company’s fourth Indian plan, in addition to the existing basic, standard and premium plans which could be used on other devices such as laptops and television.

“Our members here watch more on their mobiles than members anywhere else in the world, and they love to download our content. We believe this new plan will make Netflix more accessible and better suit people who like to watch on their smartphones and tablets – both on the go and at home,” said Ajay Arora, director, Product Innovation, Netflix.

According to a FICCI-EY 2019 report, Indians spend 30 per cent of their phone time – and over 70 per cent of their mobile data – on entertainment. Netflix is known for investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations, including hits like Sacred Games, Chopsticks and Mighty Little Bheem. Thirteen new films and nine new original series are already in the pipeline.

Viewers are already thrilled with the scheme. “When you are in a fast-paced city like Bengaluru, there is no time to sit at home and watch shows. Being a traveller during the weekends, I can save money and binge-watch on my phone while travelling,” said Aditya Prem, an online marketing manager.

The pricing is also attracting people. “I am not a member of Netflix anymore because it is not affordable for youngsters. But this package has scope for us to be a part of popular originals. I have a tablet, so now I may become a member again,” said Kavya Reddy, a horticulture researcher. Her friend Akash Babu also agreed that this will have a big appeal for those who like to watch back-to-back shows.

However, some expressed disappointment on the package being meant only for smartphones or tablets. “Anyone who wants to Netflix and chill would like to watch their favourite shows on a larger screen. I appreciate the idea of a more accessible and affordable service but it’s not for youngsters who want to watch shows on their laptop,” a college student said.