MN Reddi moves apex court over appointment  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MN Reddi, Director General of Police & Commandant General of Home Guards & Civil Defence, Fire & Emergency Services, has approached the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of the incumbent Director General & Inspector General of Police Neelamani N Raju. Last week the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had rejected Reddi’s original application on the matter.



Neelamani Raju belongs to the 1983 batch of Indian Police Service. Reddi is the second senior-most IPS officer in Karnataka and belongs to the 1984 batch.

In his petition, Reddi has requested the apex court to “stay” the government notification dated October 31, 2017 appointing respondent number four (Neelamani Raju) as DG&IGP (HoPF) of Karnataka and declare her appointment to the post as “ad hoc”.

He has also requested the court to grant an ad interim ex parte direction to the state government to prepare a list of eligible officers for appointment to the post of DG&IGP of Karnataka and send it to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Reddi has further pleaded with the court to grant an ad interim ex parte direction to the UPSC to consider his case for empanelment and for the appointment to the post of the DG&IGP of Karnataka during the pendency of the present Special Leave Petition.

Reddi’s contention is that the state government did not follow the Supreme Court guidelines while appointing Neelamani Raju as the Head of Police Force in November 2017 and had not sent the list of senior-most IPS officers, who were in the zone of consideration for the top post to the UPSC.